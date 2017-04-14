Eagle Scout Donates Bikes to Refugee Children

An Eagle Scout in North Texas donated more than 50 bikes to refugees from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

For refugees who make it to the United States, transportation can be a tough hurdle.

Dozens of refugee families now have a way to get around thanks to an unexpected act of kindness.

Friday, a Boy Scout troop based in Flower Mound delivered 58 bikes to refugee families in Dallas.

The idea started with 13-year-old Tyler Olsen.

“Having a bike is like being free,” he said.

Olsen began collecting used bikes in January. He hoped to have 50 donated in a month. He ended up with 58 within a few weeks.

The bikes needed minor repairs which Olsen and his troop made Friday before they delivered them to the refugees.

Olsen says he decided to donate to refugee children because they have next to nothing when they come to the United States.

"So I feel like I'm taking bikes that people didn't use and giving them a new purpose,” he said.

“It’s good,” said Adbulazeez Ajlk, a 13-year-old as he received a bike. He says he arrived in the United States six months ago from Turkey, though he is originally from Iraq.

While words were few, smiles on childrens faces seemed to transcend the language barrier.

Other children who received bikes are from Syria and Afghanistan. Some said they have been in the country for less than a month and that it is the first bike they've ever owned.