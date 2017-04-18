Defense attorneys blasted the federal government Tuesday in closing arguments at the John Wiley Price bribery trial.

“I could not bring you better evidence than the total lack of evidence presented to you by the FBI in this case,” an emotional defense attorney, Chris Knox, said.

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff will be tweeting live from the courthouse -- the latest information will be in his Twitter feed to the right. Tweets about #JWPTrial AND from:kenkalthoffnbc5

Knox complained before the jury about the late release of government documents to the defense after the trial had begun.

“An investigation 12 years old and we’re digging documents for the first time that are extremely relevant,” Knox said. “Not one single transaction has been proven to you, not one.”

Price, a longtime Dallas County Commissioner, is accused of 11 counts of conspiracy, bribery and income tax evasion. Price’s longtime aide, Dapheny Fain, is accused of two counts of conspiracy and lying to FBI agents.

Fain's lawyer Tom Mills cited FBI notes from the investigations that said, "We have to dirty up her e-mail." Mills said it demonstrates the flaw in the government case. "It's the lack of integrity in the investigation."

Prosecutor Katherine Miller began their closing argument saying the mountain of government evidence demonstrates Price and Fain are guilty as charged.

“For 10 years, career politician Price took in double his salary,” Miller said. “He compromised the county’s purchasing process and he delayed economic development in Southern Dallas County.”

Prosecutors insist documents that were found during trial were not relevant and do not change the accusations leveled at Price and Fain.

Judge Barbara Lynn voiced concerns about the evidence and government errors but allowed all of the allegations in the 2014 indictment to be decided by the jury.

The trial, which began Feb. 21, could wrap up this week -- the jury could begin deliberation late Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.