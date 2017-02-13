Dallas Police Block Intersection to Investigate 'Incident'

Police confirmed they're investigating a death near a Dallas intersection Monday morning.

Dallas police blocked off a stretch of road in the 1300 block of Empire Central Drive near Interstate 35E while they investigate.

Traffic on I-35E has not been affected by the investigation. Only the lanes from westbound Empire Central Drive to northbound I-35W were blocked.

Police did not release any details about the incident, but several yellow cones often used to mark bullet shell casings appeared on the road.