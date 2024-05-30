Floods lead to stalled cars in McKinney, bring Meals on Wheels deliveries to a halt

Torrential rains made for a waterlogged commute on North Central Expressway on Thursday afternoon.

Flash floods caused several cars to stall on busy frontage roads in McKinney.

Gayle Carr’s Toyota Camry stalled on the frontage road in front of the U.S. Post Office near E. Bois D’ Arc Road in McKinney at about 11:45 a.m.

She was trying to get to the post office when her car stopped in the middle lane.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this bad in McKinney,” said Carr after managing to get her car off the road safely. “My car was so low and all these trucks were passing on both sides and the water was just getting worse every time they passed me and they were so close I thought they were going to hit me. It was scary.”

Moments later, another small car stalled in the high water just as a McKinney police officer drove up to close down the far right lane of the frontage road.

Relentless storms have also brought a vital mobile service in Collin County to a halt.

Flash flooding and potentially dangerous driving conditions forced Meals on Wheels of Collin County to call off deliveries on Tuesday and Thursday.

“The past few days have been horrific, horrendous,” said Shanon Revels, marketing manager for Meals on Wheels of Collin County.

The nonprofit supplies clients with ‘emergency boxes’ containing non-perishable food items to be opened when deliveries have to be halted in the event of weather emergencies.

“We alerted our clients this is the time to open your emergency box to use your food until we are open to deliveries again,” said Revels.

Volunteer Douglas Garcia, 25, has been delivering meals to residents without power, including more than 60 senior citizens in Plano on Wednesday.

Plano Fire-Rescue responded to ensure everyone was safe and cared for.

“As soon as we brought the coolers with the ice, they were just wanting to give us a hug, saying ‘this helps us so much, you have no idea,'’" he said.

Revels says power has fortunately been restored to their clients in Plano.

Douglas and other volunteers were again forced to abandon final deliveries on Thursday as storms dropped more rain in the area.

“Out of the blue it just started raining,” said Garcia. “In my head, I understand it’s for my safety, but we do this for a reason. We do it for them. I’m not comfortable going home knowing I left some seniors without food.”

Concern continues over additional storms that could knock out power again, so the nonprofit is accepting donations for clients dealing with power outages.

“We had to think of things they truly need. They’re probably hot and sweaty. A lot of these seniors are in wheelchairs and in bed, not able to get up,” said Revels. “We need everyone’s help right now. We need donations: power-banks to charge phones, flashlights, water, ice, Gatorade, tuna, canned goods that are able to have the tops opened, continence supplies such as adult diapers.”

Coolers are also in need.

Donations can be dropped off at Meals on Wheels of Collin County on North Tennessee Street in McKinney during regular business hours.