Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies Detain Man After Chase

Authorities said they arrested a man suspected of leading Dallas County Sheriff's deputies on a chase early Monday morning.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies said they pursued a gray SUV after the driver refused to stop at about 3 a.m.

A male passenger bailed out of the vehicle near Davis Street, according to authorities. Deputies stopped to help the passenger, who appeared to be hurt. Meanwhile, the driver drove away.

Deputies said they tracked the SUV's license plate number to a home in the 3100 block of St. Dominic Circle and took a man suspected to be the driver into custody.

No further details have been released.