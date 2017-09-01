Dallas County School Bus Catches Fire

A Dallas County School bus caught fire on a busy highway in North Dallas Friday afternoon. It is unknown if there were children on the bus at the time of the fire. (Published 3 hours ago)

The fire started at about 3:15 p.m. on an Interstate 635 exit ramp at Greenville Avenue.

Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze.

The driver was the only person on the bus. She said she heard a "pop" under the hood and pulled over. Soon after, the bus caught fire. The driver was not injured.



A DCS spokesperson originally said two children were on the bus when it caught fire, but later said no kids were on board.



DCS police are investigating. The cause of the fire is unknown.

