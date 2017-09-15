Craigslist a Treasure Trove of Obscure Cowboys Memorabilia

Just search Cowboys on Craigslist and you will find no shortage of items celebrating America's team. There are thousands to choose from. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Cowboys fans have taken their dedication to the club to new heights online.



A search for the term ‘Cowboys’ on the Dallas-Fort Worth page of Craigslist quickly produces 5,000 results, many of which are opportunities to buy tickets (buyer beware!) to upcoming games.



But scrolling through the list of results will allow the savvy Cowboys fan a multitude of opportunities to show off their love for the team.



There is a replica Cowboys Super Bowl championship ring available for $25.

Custom Cowboys sneakers - size 13 - for $80.



$85 will buy your dog a custom wooden crate, complete with Cowboys star.



For the eclectic collector, there is a Cowboys hog skull, complete with a real snake skin and a Punisher logo that costs $79.



Perhaps the largest Cowboys-themed item available for sale is a $9,000 RV - a 1988 Winnebago Itasca with the “Five Time Super Bowl Champions” emblazoned on the side.