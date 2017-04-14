Arlington police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive Friday morning by her 8-year-old child.

Police said they were called to a home on the 2300 block of Ridge Run Road at after the child ran to a neighbor's home for help after waking to find the woman unresponsive.

Police arrived a short time later an reported the woman was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Whether the woman's wound was self-inflicted or the result of a homicide will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

