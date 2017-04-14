Child, 8, Wakes to Find Mother Dead from Gunshot Wound in Arlington | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Child, 8, Wakes to Find Mother Dead from Gunshot Wound in Arlington

Circumstances surrounding woman's death remain under investigation, police say

By Frank Heinz

    Arlington police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive Friday morning by her 8-year-old child.

    Police said they were called to a home on the 2300 block of Ridge Run Road at after the child ran to a neighbor's home for help after waking to find the woman unresponsive.

    Police arrived a short time later an reported the woman was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

    Whether the woman's wound was self-inflicted or the result of a homicide will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

