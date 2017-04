A 15-year-old boy in Saginaw was airlifted to a hospital after an e-cigarette exploded in his face, deputies say.

A 15-year-old boy in Saginaw was airlifted to a hospital after an e-cigarette exploded in his face, deputies say.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department, the child was flown to Parkland Hospital with severe burns to his face and chest Monday night. He was expected to recover from his injuries, a sheriff's spokesman said.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshall was investigating the incident.

No further information was released.