Authorities said one person died in a fiery two-vehicle crash on Loop 12 in Dallas Wednesday night.

Dallas police said a car caught fire after a crash with a pickup truck on northbound Loop 12 just north of Interstate 30 at about 10:30 p.m.

Traffic was diverted to the service road and I-30 while police investigated.

Video Mark Cuban Not Ruling Out a 2020 White House Run

No further details have been released.