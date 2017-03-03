Authorities said one person is dead and two others injured after a two-alarm fire at a Benbrook apartment complex early Friday morning.

Benbrook firefighters said they responded to a call about the fire at the two-story Saint Nicholas Place apartments in the 4600 block of Williams Road at about midnight.

One person died in the fire, according to Benbrook Fire Chief Tommy Davis. Two others are at hospital after jumping from the building.

Authorities said eight units were destroyed and four more were damaged. Twelve units were displaced by the fire.

No further details have been released.