Lake Highlands neighbors push for safety upgrades after fatal crash

It was just minutes before Forest Meadow Middle School released that a McLaren sped through a school zone on Abrams Road in December.

Crash data shows it hit another car before colliding with a tree. The impact was so severe it split the car in half, killing both the driver and the passenger.

Six months later, Lake Highlands neighbors are still fighting to make their neighborhood roads safe.

"People just think that it's a speed zone,” said Katie Dayberry. "It's nerve-wracking. We've reported it multiple times. We've petitioned for more police officers, and it doesn't seem to help."

Between 2019 and 2023, TxDOT shows 17 crashes along Abrams between Forest Lane and Merriman Parkway.

Dayberry is among those who believe even more go unreported.

Twice now, cars have crashed into her backyard where her children often play.

She's one of more than 1,500 people who signed a petition calling for change, organized by Megan DuBose.

"We want attention brought to this area. We want a traffic study to be done to know what, like how severe it really is,” said DuBose.

In response to the petition, Dallas Council Member Kathy Stewart met with the neighbors in March.

She confirmed to NBC 5 that a traffic study is underway, adding, “We'll know more about potential changes once the study is complete."

This summer, Richardson ISD is upgrading sidewalks and signals on the northwest and southwest corners of the intersection.

This coming school year, the city and district will split the cost of crossing guards.

Still, DuBose said neighbors want to see a larger police presence and traffic calming measures.

"The one very immediate request that people asked for was a solar panel sign that says, hey, you're going 55 miles per hour please slow down,” she said.

They’ve also asked for red light cameras at major intersections, “Welcome to Lake Highlands” signs, and increased fines for those who speed and run red lights.

“There have been recommendations of bike paths being put on Abrams and Whitehurst, similar to how they do in Richardson, just to get us down to one lane of traffic and naturally slow people down,” said DuBose.

With the start of the school year a couple of months away, DuBose said they’ll continue to push for action.

"We're doing this because we want our children to feel safe,” she said.