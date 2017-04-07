"Going In Style" is exactly what you think it is. A predictable message movie that says armed robbery is OK, if you have a good reason. No, it's not, and despite some like-able moments, it's a bad bad message and a lesser remake of a 1979 comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg.

"Going in Style" begins with the premise that three 70-something best friends all lose their retirement pension at a time when money means the most. They blame the company and their local bank. So what do they do? They plan to rob the bank to get their money back and if any is left over, they'll donate every cent to charity.

It's "The Bucket List" meets "Hell Or High Water."

The more you learn about these three men the more you like them and feel sorry for them. They have families and grandchildren, they love pets, they volunteer locally, and even Alan Arkin finds romance in the arms of two time Oscar nominee, Anne-Margaret.

"Going In Style" is directed in a paint by numbers, good-natured manner by Zach Braff. He wrote and directed the indie hit, "Garden State."

This movie is more concerned with star power and silliness than it is with real issues facing seniors. In fact, just when the film begins to address those issues, it falls desperately into cliches.

"Going In Style" is rated PG-13 for language and drug use, yes, the seniors get high, but more importantly they embrace armed robbery with a wink and a nod that makes you shake your head and wonder, 'What were they thinking?'