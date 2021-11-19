Your Eclipse Photos – Nov. 19, 2021 Published 30 mins ago • Updated 18 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of a partial lunar eclipse clearly visible over North Texas on Nov. 19, 2021. 15 photos 1/15 Barry D. Taylor Here is a composite of images shot every 3 minutes from 12:14am to 4:20am this morning with a constant exposure. The amount of light reflecting off the moon dropped until the camera effectively couldn’t see the moon. Taken south of Terrell, TX. 2/15 Barry D. Taylor A handheld shot of the eclipse taken at 3:35am south of Terrell, TX. 3/15 Eric Madera Some of the lunar eclipse, seeing it here from Dublin Tx 4/15 Dinesh Bhatia This shot of the Lunar Eclipse is at 3 AM this morning, about seven minutes before the max eclipse. Dallas saw a 97% eclipse. 5/15 Alex Moraes Lunar eclpse photo from Coppell TX taken by my daughter Laura. 6/15 ROBERT R. MILES Lunar Eclipse from Southlake 7/15 ROBERT R. MILES Lunar Eclipse from Southlake 8/15 ROBERT R. MILES Lunar Eclipse from Southlake 9/15 ROBERT R. MILES Lunar Eclipse from Southlake 10/15 ROBERT R. MILES Lunar Eclipse from Southlake 11/15 ROBERT R. MILES Lunar Eclipse from Southlake 12/15 ROBERT R. MILES Lunar Eclipse from Southlake 13/15 Beau Rolfe Taken from my backyard in Plano, TX. Nice clear skies. 14/15 Miriam Hayashi Lunar eclipse from back porch Allen TX 15/15 Kevin Naderi I used my iPhone to take this photo of the eclipse. My best as I can. This article tagged under: lunar eclipseisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Photos: Longest Lunar Eclipse in Centuries Bathes 99% of Moon in Red Photos: The SpaceX Effect on the Lone Star State Your Storm Photos – Nov. 10, 2021 ‘Aggieland North': Texas A&M to Build Research Campus in Downtown Fort Worth