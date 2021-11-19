Your Eclipse Photos – Nov. 19, 2021

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of a partial lunar eclipse clearly visible over North Texas on Nov. 19, 2021.

1/15
Barry D. Taylor
Here is a composite of images shot every 3 minutes from 12:14am to 4:20am this morning with a constant exposure.  The amount of light reflecting off the moon dropped until the camera effectively couldn’t see the moon.  Taken south of Terrell, TX.
2/15
Barry D. Taylor
A handheld shot of the eclipse taken at 3:35am south of Terrell, TX.
3/15
Eric Madera
Some of the lunar eclipse, seeing it here from Dublin Tx
4/15
Dinesh Bhatia
This shot of the Lunar Eclipse is at 3 AM this morning, about seven minutes before the max eclipse. Dallas saw a 97% eclipse.
5/15
Alex Moraes
Lunar eclpse photo from Coppell TX taken by my daughter Laura.
6/15
ROBERT R. MILES
Lunar Eclipse from Southlake
7/15
ROBERT R. MILES
Lunar Eclipse from Southlake
8/15
ROBERT R. MILES
Lunar Eclipse from Southlake
9/15
ROBERT R. MILES
Lunar Eclipse from Southlake
10/15
ROBERT R. MILES
Lunar Eclipse from Southlake
11/15
ROBERT R. MILES
Lunar Eclipse from Southlake
12/15
ROBERT R. MILES
Lunar Eclipse from Southlake
13/15
Beau Rolfe
Taken from my backyard in Plano, TX.  Nice clear skies.
14/15
Miriam Hayashi
Lunar eclipse from back porch Allen TX
15/15
Kevin Naderi
I used my iPhone to take this photo of the eclipse. My best as I can.

