Storms drop hail from quarter-size to nearly tennis ball size on North Texas April 1, 2024

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail that fell on North Texas on April 1, 2024. 54 photos 1/54 Megan King Hail storm 4/1/24 – Rhome, Texas 710pm 2/54 Katie Ladner Golf ball size hail in Argyle – harvest neighborhood 3/54 Gregory parent Justin texas behind TMS on cactus ct. 4/54 David Fidone Huge hail in old town Justin 5/54 parker ciccarelli Here are pictures from some hail here in Denton/Corinth area. Behind bucees in Unicorn Lake @ 7:45pm. 6/54 Allan Family Would love to send u video of the hail in rhome. Its 2-3 inches

Calum Allan 7/54 Christa Christian 3 rounds of hail getting progressively larger between 6:30 and 6:45pm. 8/54 Jenifer Mahan Paradise Tx Jenifrr Mahan 6:35 pm 9/54 Jeremy Hail in Rhome 10/54 Allan Family Would love to send u video of the hail in rhome. Its 2-3 inches

Calum Allan 11/54 Allan Family Would love to send u video of the hail in rhome. Its 2-3 inches

Calum Allan 12/54 Lexis Delgado Lexis estrada in Boyd tx 13/54 Megan Poppel Late hail in city of Rhome Wise county 14/54 Beth Woods Rhome Hail storm 4/1/2024 15/54 ernestmorales744 Boyd Texas 16/54 ernestmorales744 Boyd Texas 17/54 ernestmorales744 Boyd Texas 18/54 Lori Kooiman Hail in Northlake/Argyle. Hen-size hail 19/54 Mandi Pitzer We are getting a lot of hail in Argyle, TX and wanted to share. I hope everyone is okay! 20/54 Jason Fenn Argyle hail—7:31pm on April 1 21/54 Darla Smith Northlake TX weather 4.1.24 Blessings,

Darla J. Smith

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.” 22/54 Rob Garfat Here is a picture of Hale from South Denton near the Argyle line 23/54 Lisa Pulver Hail Storm Justin Texas, April 1 2024 24/54 Jason Fenn Just west of 407 and I35w. 7:33pm 25/54 Jason Fenn Just west of 407 and I35w. 7:33pm 26/54 Tommy Noel Hail in Argyle around 7:30 pm Monday 27/54 Tommy Noel Hail in Argyle around 7:30 pm Monday 28/54 Tommy Noel Hail in Argyle around 7:30 pm Monday 29/54 Tommy Noel Hail in Argyle around 7:30 pm Monday 30/54 Megan Poppel Here are some pics of the hail we just received in Rhome. 31/54 Megan Poppel Here are some pics of the hail we just received in Rhome. 32/54 Megan Poppel Here are some pics of the hail we just received in Rhome. 33/54 Megan Poppel Here are some pics of the hail we just received in Rhome. 34/54 Megan Poppel Here are some pics of the hail we just received in Rhome. 35/54 Megan Poppel Here are some pics of the hail we just received in Rhome. 36/54 Kathy Gissler We had a lot of hail this size in Argyle between 35W and 377 off of Crawford Road. 37/54 curtis nail Hail in Rhome texas Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 38/54 Kimberly Verhoev These pictures of from hail in Justin Tx. We are in the unincorporated area. 39/54 Kimberly Verhoev These pictures of from hail in Justin Tx. We are in the unincorporated area. 40/54 olivia wettstein Hail in Northlake Tx at 7:30 pm on April 1 41/54 Amy Stephens Found this in my front yard after the hail came through Justin, TX 42/54 Emily Porter Didn’t get a lot of it but what we got was large! Thanks for the coverage,

Emily Porter 43/54 Robin Bahlman Hail in Pecan Plantation, between Granbury and Glen Rose. 44/54 curtis nail Hail in Rhome texas Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 45/54 Tom Neagli 9709 Salford Way Robson Ranch Denton 46/54 Cole Dodson Argyle hail, just West of 35W 47/54 curtis nail Hail in Rhome texas Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 48/54 Michael Coté Hail storm… Granbury, Texas tonight at 7:15 pm on April 1, 2024 49/54 Kathy Derr Newark, TX. When the storm passed thru about 20 min ago. 50/54 olivia wettstein Hail in Northlake TX on April 1 51/54 Jeff Berger Hail in Pecan Square in Northlake Texas 52/54 Michael Cote These are some hail stones that just fell here at our home in Granbury,

Texas tonight at 7:15 pm on 4/1/24. 53/54 DeeDee Gage Neighbors pergula roof blew in from two houses away… 54/54 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

