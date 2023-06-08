PHOTOS: Dog Days of Summer 2023 By NBCDFW Staff • Published June 8, 2023 • Updated 6 hours ago Each year North Texans share how their furry friends stay cool during the Dog Days of Summer via iSee@nbcdfw.com. You can also submit online. 29 photos 1/29 Kari Hamm Micah and Mia just had their first pool day of the season! 2/29 Lisa Groshek Oates drying off after a swim in his grandmother’s pool in Addison . Oates is a Great Pyrenees 3/29 Nancy Mucci This is Andy, a one year old Shetland sheepdog enjoying the dog days of summer by spending his time on Lake Lavon fishing with his mom and dad. Nancy and Jeff Parsons of Princeton, TX 4/29 Christie Goldston Rowdy filling his pool 5/29 Vanessa Sablar Patches loves his dachshund float when he is having pool time! He loves eating the spa bubbles too! 😂🐶🐾 6/29 Kim Box This is our golden retriever, Ruby. We live in Edgewood 7/29 Cristina Ebido-Reed This is Sean Paul. He celebrated his 2nd birthday in a pool. 8/29 Cristina Ebido-Reed This is Sean Paul. He celebrated his 2nd birthday in a pool. 9/29 Eliana Riojas 10/29 Eliana Riojas 11/29 Eliana Riojas 12/29 Larry Pereira My Grand Dog Riley loves taking walks with his grandpa. Taking a walk during summer sunset the other day. Riley is one years old. 13/29 George Averyt Our pet Ruby on the Texas Table here in Arlington. Nice and cool at our bbq area. Tks, George & Sherry Averyt 14/29 yilmar My pupper in the summer 15/29 Nichole E Lewis Monroe says the dog days of summer should include a good roll in the Texas dirt. Forget the pool! I just relocated from Durham NC, and had my garden tilled last week and Monroe thinks it’s super cool to get grubby. Perhaps because he’s a Stumpy Tailed Australian Cattle Dog that I adopted when I lived in CO…they thought he must have come from Texas! He loves it here, as do I! 16/29 Whitney Bland Gracie – Our beagle, Gracie, likes to sit on top of the pool slide to look out over the yard and watch the cars drive by on FM 407. We call it her throne. 17/29 Retha Lewis Service Dog , King enjoying the warm sunny day. He loves to swim & loves to splash! 18/29 Retha Lewis Service Dog King enjoying the water to cool off. He loves to swim & splash. 19/29 Lisa Holbert Here is our sweet GiGi enjoying her baby pool!! 20/29 Kathryn Allison-Martinez 2 year old German Shepherds Lady and Chuy enjoying pool day! –Kathryn Martinez Crowley, Tx. 21/29 Kathy Camp Lily cooling off in her birdbath 22/29 Tori Nettesheim Wrigley ringing in the summer at his favorite spot — Katy Trail Ice House! 23/29 Tori Nettesheim Wrigley and his pal Dixie are cooling off in the shade after chasing tennis balls around😂 24/29 Angie Piper going fishing 25/29 VaLissa Padgett Tuck has hidden talents. When chasing squirrels, he turns into a cat and can climb trees. 26/29 K Davis Hello! Kai & Sterling the silver lab here! We love summer & puppy pool parties! 27/29 Amelia Hollis This is Mama enjoying the sunshine in our backyard! 28/29 Amelia Hollis This is Mama enjoying the sunshine in our backyard! 29/29 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: Dog Days of Summerisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Wildfire smoke photos in NYC show ‘apocalyptic' sepia landscape Photos: Plano Pirates of the Caribbean House Out of This World: Hawaii's Solar Telescope Captures Extraordinary New Images of the Sun Your Hail Pictures: May 19, 2023