PHOTOS: Dog Days of Summer 2023

Each year North Texans share how their furry friends stay cool during the Dog Days of Summer

29 photos
1/29
Kari Hamm
Micah and Mia just had their first pool day of the season!
2/29
Lisa Groshek
Oates drying off after a swim in his grandmother’s pool in Addison . Oates is a Great Pyrenees
3/29
Nancy Mucci
This is Andy, a one year old Shetland sheepdog enjoying the dog days of summer by spending his time on Lake Lavon fishing with his mom and dad. Nancy and Jeff Parsons of Princeton, TX
4/29
Christie Goldston
Rowdy filling his pool
5/29
Vanessa Sablar
Patches loves his dachshund float when he is having pool time! He loves
eating the spa bubbles too! 😂🐶🐾
6/29
Kim Box
This is our golden retriever, Ruby.
We live in Edgewood
7/29
Cristina Ebido-Reed
This is Sean Paul. He celebrated his 2nd birthday in a pool.
8/29
Cristina Ebido-Reed
This is Sean Paul. He celebrated his 2nd birthday in a pool.
9/29
Eliana Riojas
10/29
Eliana Riojas
11/29
Eliana Riojas
12/29
Larry Pereira
My Grand Dog Riley loves taking walks with his grandpa. Taking a walk during summer sunset the other day. Riley is one years old.
13/29
George Averyt
Our pet Ruby on the Texas Table here in Arlington. Nice and cool at our bbq
area. Tks, George & Sherry Averyt
14/29
yilmar
My pupper in the summer
15/29
Nichole E Lewis
Monroe says the dog days of summer should include a good roll in the Texas dirt. Forget the pool! I just relocated from Durham NC, and had my garden tilled last week and Monroe thinks it’s super cool to get grubby. Perhaps because he’s a Stumpy Tailed Australian Cattle Dog that I adopted when I lived in CO…they thought he must have come from Texas! He loves it here, as do I!
16/29
Whitney Bland
Gracie – Our beagle, Gracie, likes to sit on top of the pool slide to look out over the yard and watch the cars drive by on FM 407. We call it her throne.
17/29
Retha Lewis
Service Dog , King enjoying the warm sunny day. He loves to swim & loves
to splash!
18/29
Retha Lewis
Service Dog King enjoying the water to cool off. He loves to swim & splash.
19/29
Lisa Holbert 
Here is our sweet GiGi enjoying her baby pool!!
20/29
Kathryn Allison-Martinez
2 year old German Shepherds Lady and Chuy enjoying pool day!
–Kathryn Martinez
Crowley, Tx.
21/29
Kathy Camp
Lily cooling off in her birdbath
22/29
Tori Nettesheim
Wrigley ringing in the summer at his favorite spot — Katy Trail Ice House!
23/29
Tori Nettesheim
Wrigley and his pal Dixie are cooling off in the shade after chasing tennis balls around😂
24/29
Angie
Piper going fishing
25/29
VaLissa Padgett
Tuck has hidden talents. When chasing squirrels, he turns into a cat and can climb trees.
26/29
K Davis
Hello! Kai & Sterling the silver lab here! We love summer & puppy pool
parties!
27/29
Amelia Hollis
This is Mama enjoying the sunshine in our backyard!
28/29
Amelia Hollis
This is Mama enjoying the sunshine in our backyard!
29/29
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

