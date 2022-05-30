International Space Station to Make Several Passes Over North Texas This Week

There will be several opportunities to see the International Space Station as it passes over North Texas this week.

Starting Monday night, there are nine passes in the next week with the best viewing opportunities coming Tuesday at 10:37 p.m. and Wednesday at 9:48 p.m., weather permitting.

If you've never seen the ISS pass overhead before, it will look like a small white light moving faster than anything else in the sky. At an altitude of 254 miles, the ISS orbits the earth about every 90 minutes and is moving at about 17,500 mph.

The ISS will pass over North Texas at the following times. Passes with a max height over 40 degrees provide the best chance for a sighting because they are visible above most trees and buildings.

Monday, May 30, 9:49 p.m. -- The ISS will be visible for four minutes beginning about 10 degrees above the NNW horizon and exiting at about 30 degrees to the NNE. The max height for this viewing is 30 degrees.

Monday, May 30, 11:25 p.m. -- The ISS will be visible for only about one minute beginning about 10 degrees above the WNW horizon and exiting at about 15 degrees to the WNW. The max height for this viewing is 15 degrees.

Tuesday, May 31, 9:01 p.m. -- The ISS will be visible for three minutes beginning about 10 degrees above the N horizon and exiting at about 10 degrees to the NE. The max height for this viewing is 12 degrees.

Tuesday, May 31, 10:37 p.m. -- The ISS will be visible for three minutes beginning about 10 degrees above the NW horizon and exiting at about 56 degrees to the WNW. The max height for this viewing is 56 degrees.

Wednesday, June 1, 9:48 p.m. -- The ISS will be visible for five minutes beginning about 10 degrees above the NW horizon and exiting at about 32 degrees to the ESE. The max height for this viewing is 53 degrees.

Thursday, June 2, 9 p.m. -- The ISS will be visible for six minutes beginning about 10 degrees above the NNW horizon and exiting at about 10 degrees to the E. The max height for this viewing is 29 degrees.

Thursday, June 2, 10:38 p.m. -- The ISS will be visible for two minutes beginning about 10 degrees above the W horizon and exiting at about 19 degrees to the WSW. The max height for this viewing is 19 degrees.

Friday, June 3, 9:49 p.m. -- The ISS will be visible for five minutes beginning about 10 degrees above the WNW horizon and exiting at about 21 degrees to the S. The max height for this viewing is 38 degrees.

Sunday, June 5, 9:51 p.m. -- The ISS will be visible for two minutes beginning about 10 degrees above the WSW horizon and exiting at about 10 degrees to the SW. The max height for this viewing is 11 degrees.

To get a specific ISS viewing forecast for your location, click here.