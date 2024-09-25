Quarter to pea size hail fell in parts of North Texas Wednesday morning

A large cluster of thunderstorms brought hail to several North Texas communities early Wednesday morning. Parts of Collin and Dallas Counties were the hardest hit.

Hail one inch in diameter was reported in The Colony and Frisco. Hebron (Denton/ Collin county line) reported hail that was two inches in diameter.

Patrick Peters It was dropping hail for about 10 minutes

The hail tracker feature on our S-Band Radar shows where and what time the hail hit.

Archived radar dats shows how intense the storm was. Heavy rain covered the eastern half of North Texas.