Grab the Coat! Second Cold Front Coming Monday

A strong cold front moved through North Texas Friday morning, bringing gusty winds, showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures dropped from the 70s before sunrise to the upper 40s by lunchtime! And it will certainly be chilly for anyone attending the World Series or high school football Friday evening.

Clouds will clear out Saturday morning. But in spite of sunshine, it will remain rather cool on Saturday. A returning south wind means a brief return to warmer weather on Sunday.

Next week, our attention shifts to a major cold front that will arrive Monday morning. This front will usher in the coldest air so far this season with lows dipping into the low 40s and highs only in the 40s and 50s. It will also bring another good chance for rain. Rain will begin on Monday, and with an upper-level low hanging around to our west, off and on showers are expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday.