First half of 2024 has seen more rain than normal. That trend may be changing for the rest of June.

Every month this year DFW Airport has received more rain than normal. This year DFW has picked up 28.64” of rain. That is 10.86” more than normal.

So far the month of June is wetter than normal as well. Through June 9, 3.57” of rain fell, 2.38” more than normal. Another inch to an inch and a half of rain is possible this week.

Here is a monthly breakdown this year.

May: 7.80” of rain. Surplus of 3.02”.

April: 6.47” of rain. Surplus of 3.25”.

March: 5.66” of rain. Surplus of 2.36”.

February: 1.88” of precipitation. Surplus of 0.84”.

January: 3.20” of precipitation. Surplus 0.67”

Rain is in the forecast through Wednesday then we transition to a dry, hot period of weather. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting drier than normal weather through at least June 20.

The long-range precipitation forecast for the summer (June-August) calls for an equal chance of having either a wetter or drier than normal summer. There is no clear signal pointing to either outcome.