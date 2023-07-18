drought

Elevated fire threat continues for areas west of I-35

High heat and low humidity will bring elevated fire concerns this week

By Adrienne Vonn

Brutally hot temperatures are gripping North Texas this week with daily high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. The high heat combined with low humidity and breezy conditions will create increased fire danger through Thursday, especially for areas west of I-35.

Burn bans are now out for 90 counties across the state, including some in North Texas.

Drought conditions continue to expand with many locations now dealing with moderate to severe drought.

Please make sure you are practicing wildfire safety through the week.

