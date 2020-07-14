Dog Days of Summer 2020 – Gallery IV

Every year NBC 5 viewers share photos of their pets staying cool in the Texas summer heat.

Bryan J. Solomon
This our dog Jynx enjoying some evening pool time.He is a year and a half old Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Bryan SolomonTolar, Tx
62
Logan in Desoto enjoying summer pool time
Rachel Metzler
Ollie is my 3 year old lab mix rescue who loves to live his best life by relaxing in his doggie pool with his favorite toys. – Rachel Metzler
Rachel Metzler
Ollie is my 3 year old lab mix rescue who loves to live his best life by relaxing in his doggie pool with his favorite toys. – Rachel Metzler
Kelley McElreath
Chloe, in Pilot Point, enjoying the pool!
Wendy Stark
What’s cuter than dogs on a float?  Dogs in Hawaiian shirts on a float.Sid, Nipper, Timmy and Tugger Pawrents: Wendy and Dennis Stark
Haylee preparing to kayak at Possum Kingdom Lake with Mommy and Daddy Ron and Elaine Shumate of Fort Worth.
Karolyn Fritz
This is Scottie our quarantine puppy enjoying the pool. She is spending her summer learning how to raft, swim and play.We love having her as part of the family.
Patrice Morrow
This is Rascal, my 11 year old golden retriever. He is afraid of the pool so he likes to lay on the side and stare at me as I swim.
Jeanne Thoes
Kit Thoes loves her float.
The Gows
Oakley taking a break from hiking in the Rockies outside Alma, CO
wayne.carlisle6
Wayne and Lana Carlisle Kopperl, Tx
wayne.carlisle6
Wayne and Lana Carlisle Kopperl, Tx
Celeste Nelson
In this heat even the cats are sharing the dog days of summer! My cat Jaykin chillin on the porch under the fan.
Laura Couch
Summertime fun for the pups while parents work or work from home!
Laura Couch
Summertime fun for the pups while parents work or work from home!
Laura Couch
Summertime fun for the pups while parents work or work from home!
Laura Couch
Summertime fun for the pups while parents work or work from home!
Laura Couch
Summertime fun for the pups while parents work or work from home!
jack.southwick
Jojo sunbathing by the pool Jack Southwick Haltom City
Anita Chanon
Coop enjoying day at lake
Steve Ross
Ms. Bailey
David Lewis
not gonna make us go out in the heat!
Debora Annino
Our lab Lola loves water and especially cooling off in the afternoon heat in her kiddie pool.
Wendy Stark
Just a few of the Stark pups enjoying the pool. Nipper, Tugger and Sid Pawrents: Wendy and Dennis Stark
jim jordan
Jenny, the deaf cattle dog, prefers to stay inside and catch up reading the newspaper.
Marianne K.
Pluto enjoyed a swim in the creek.
Kevin Allen
Bandit & Alexa
Cordova, Ron
Apache getting a drink
Kerry DeFrange
This is Gordon Ramsey. He does not like hot days or summer and is hiding on and in his 3 pillows hahaha
Lori Schuster
This is Miss Tinsley cooling off. She loves the water!!
Jeanie Jones
Dixie and Beau are spending their summer killing snakes!
Mike Tanner
My dog Just chilling
Becky
Charlie enjoys lounging at his pool in McKinney to keep cool…
Somer Harris
This is Jett Grace ready for a day at the lake and modeling her mermaid lifejacket.
Meloney Graham
Winston loves to kayak around Cedar Creek Lake. Meloney Graham
Meloney Graham
Winston loves to kayak around Cedar Creek Lake. Meloney Graham
Lewis & Crystal Willis
Sierra relaxing in the pool on her new float that came in her bark box.
Tera Harrison
Uncle Leo from Tera Harrison
Jessica Carnell
Please post these two scoundrels I walk them everyday around Joe pool lake .
Nicolette Richey
Waffles our cavapoo, smiling on his 2nd birthday!
Julie Brunett
Tucker, our quarantine rescue puppy, has a cushy life keeping cool in the pool.
Julie Brunett
Tucker, our quarantine rescue puppy, has a cushy life keeping cool in the pool.
Julie Brunett
Tucker, our quarantine rescue puppy, has a cushy life keeping cool in the pool.
Vickie Johnson
Nubia and ZsaZsa cooling it inside Sent by Vickie and Billy Johnson
MollyKate McLaughlin
Shiner enjoys playing ball, all—day—long. Rain or Shine, no matter the temperature!!! We love watching all of the puppies on the news every evening
Dave Holmes
This is Jerry, on his 6th birthday enjoying the outdoors just before it got too hot!!
Kavanaugh, Wendi
Teddy loves the summer! He loves rolling in the grass, taking trips to Starbucks (with a mask on), and just chilling with toys in the backyard. We live in Anna, but I’m not sure if you need that.
Paige and Michael McKinney
Maverick’s Canyon Lake Weekend Paige and Michael McKinney, Dallas
jessica bolte
Jackson enjoying summertime and some watermelon
robert ratliff
Oliver knows its hot and humid, he listen to Rick, so when it is time to go outside he goes into camafloge mode. He hopes that if we don’t see him, he can stay inside.
Paul Cartusciello
She enjoys her Texas size float on the 4th
Kavanaugh, Wendi
Teddy loves the summer! He loves rolling in the grass, taking trips to Starbucks (with a mask on), and just chilling with toys in the backyard. We live in Anna, but I’m not sure if you need that.
Jerry Weber
My dog “Whiskey” in Lake Tawakoni at Quinlan. Check out the reflection!
62
Skye Blu in Desoto staying cool
Qedrin Booth
Ruger relaxing on the 4th of July.Owners Qedrin and John Booth
Carolina Olvera
My dog Duncan Duncan enjoying the pool in his duck Thank you,Carolina
Diane Garcia
Patriotic Pup @angeltheadorable Frisco TX
Frances Brown
Fenway & Wrigley
Monique King
Kai and Kona celebrating their Independence Day birthday doing what they love most – spending the day in the pool!
Becky Martin
Indigo joined us for a family photoshoot in the sunflowers. Follow Indigo on instagram: @indigothegolden.
Wanda Salas
Angel 2yr old white German Shepherd, cooling off in her pool!! Wanda and Richard Ft Worth
Karen Flad
Here are Legacy Boxer Rescue Volunteers Trinity and Bentley wishing you a Happy 4th
Tamara Wade
Lucien “Lu” 15 week old Rottweiler from Alvarado enjoying the pool
Tamara Wade
Lucien “Lu” 15 week old Rottweiler from Alvarado enjoying the pool
Lisa Simonson
Rocky the Pug is always ready for some pool time
Lisa Simonson
Rocky the Pug is always ready for some pool time
Lisa Simonson
Rocky the Pug is always ready for some pool time
Ralyn Montgomery
Here we have Toot and Biscuit from Aledo, Texas cooling off from the summer heat in their new pool!
Ralyn Montgomery
Here we have Toot and Biscuit from Aledo, Texas cooling off from the summer heat in their new pool!
Becky Boyer
Pixie is ready to celebrate the 4th of July!
Joy Young
Millie & Moose soaking up the sun

