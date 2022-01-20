Arctic air is in place over North Texas and will remain there through Friday. Early morning temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s across much of the area. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 40s. With much lighter winds and abundant sunshine, Friday will be chilly but will not feel nearly as cold as Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The weekend will start off cold, but a warming trend will take over, sending temperatures to around 60 by Sunday afternoon. Both weekend days will feature plenty of sunshine a light winds.