Dinner Reinvented’s Roni Proter shares recipes for new takes on classic grilled dishes.

Grilled Honey Peach Old-Fashioned

1/3 cup bourbon (3 ounces)

1.5 tbsp. honey

1.5 tbsp water

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

1 fresh peach, diced

2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 sprig of rosemary

ginger beer

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine honey, water, rosemary, lemon juice and peaches. Marinate for 30 minutes. Grill the peaches and strain the liquid into two ice filled glasses and top with ginger beer. Serve with a slice of grilled peach and sprig of rosemary.

Honey Almond Peach Ice Cream

3 cups unsweetened almond milk

6 egg yolks

2/3 cup sugar

1/8 tsp salt

¼ tsp almond extract

¼ tsp vanilla extract

2 honey soaked grilled peaches

Directions:

In a medium sauce pan combine the almond milk (I used Mooala unsweetened almond milk) and half the sugar. Heat until it just begins to simmer. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl whisk the egg yolks and remaining sugar. Add in a generous splash of the hot milk mixture and whisk vigorously. Slowly pour the egg mixture into the milk and continue to whisk. Add in the salt almond extract and vanilla extract. Whisk until thickened. Remove from heat immediately and add in the chopped peaches. Cool completely before freezing in an ice cream maker, according to their directions.

Grilled Zucchini Bruschetta

1 large baguette

1 garlic clove, peeled

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

16 oz whole milk ricotta

Zest from one lemon

1 tbsp fresh tarragon, minced

5 large zucchinis, sliced horizontally into ½ inch thick pieces

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp dried thyme

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Slice baguette into one inch thick pieces on the diagonal, leave on a baking sheet overnight, or at least one hour to harden. Turn the grill to medium heat. Brush the baguette with olive oil and place on the grill for one to two minutes or until lightly browned. While the bread is still warm, rub with the whole garlic clove. Brush the zucchini with the remaining olive oil and sprinkle with salt, dried oregano and thyme. Grill until charred, a couple of minutes. Meanwhile, whip the ricotta in a blender for two to three minutes or until fluffy and smooth. Add in the lemon zest and tarragon and whip for another 30 seconds. To serve, smooth a dollop of ricotta on a slice of baguette and top with grilled zucchini.

Cedar Plank Grilled Salmon Salad with Mango Salsa

1 whole side of salmon

2 tbsp mesquite grilled seasoning

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp kosher salt

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 cedar planks, soaked for a minimum of one hour

For the Salsa:

1 large, ripe mango

¼ cup diced red onion

½ cup chopped cilantro

juice from 1 lime

salt to taste

For the Salad:

Mixed field greens or bibb lettuce

Slices of avocado

Thinly sliced jalapeno (optional)

Directions:

Heat the grill and place the cedar planks on the grill once it’s hot. Rub the salmon with olive oil, mesquite grilled seasoning, honey and salt. Place on the grill and cover the hood, grill for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, add the diced mango, red onion, lime juice, cilantro and salt. To serve, place the grilled salmon on the bed of lettuce, top with mango salsa, sliced avocado and jalapenos.