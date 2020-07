Multicultural lifestyle influencer, Miner Deng, A.K.A @ChinaLatinaDFW put together the perfect party planning tips for an at-home 4th of July celebration.

• Balloon Decorations: mvfiestas.com

• Flowers: Thepnevent.com

• Cupcakes: TheCupcakeExperience.com

• Handmade Jewelry: MinerDeng.com



Table decorations and other party supplies can be purchased at your local party supply store.