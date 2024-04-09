PHOTOS: Newly engaged couple gets the shot of a lifetime with 2024 solar eclipse Published 8 mins ago • Updated 8 mins ago 8 photos 1/8 2/8 3/8 4/8 5/8 6/8 Macy Alex Photography 7/8 8/8 This article tagged under: Total Eclipse 2024solar eclipseEclipseGrapevine Lake More Photo Galleries Southwest Airlines catches stunning photos of total solar eclipse amid ‘Solarbration' Hail falls on North Texas hours after eclipse on April 8, 2024 Spectacular photos capture the total eclipse over North Texas The 2024 Solar Eclipse in pictures