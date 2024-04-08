North Texans share photos from 2024 total eclipse

NBC 5 viewers shared photos preparing for the eclipse and during the 2024 total solar eclipse over Texas.

74 photos
1/74
Stephanie Longinotti
This is my Golden Retriever Major. He is ready for the eclipse.
2/74
Mary Strom
Coming soon to a Texas City near you! Mary Strom Fort Worth , Texas
3/74
Allison Ellis
Lucy Kate Ellis has been studying the solar eclipse at her elementary school, Boone Elementary in Dallas and created some artwork about what she learned at home. We thought it was amazing!
4/74
Sandi Linz
Phoebe is ready for the eclipse in Colleyville!
5/74
Richard Swim
Our Dog Addi is Ready! – Garland, TX
6/74
Monica Freire
Beautiful day for bluebonnets in Waxahachie!Enzo is ready for the Solar Eclipse with his special glasses!!
7/74
Madelon A Gill
Floyd Jacobs getting ready for the eclipse with his glasses, in the bluebonnets in Ovilla. Owner is Cheryl Jacobs.
Submitted by,
Madelon Gill, Ovilla
Floyd’s Aunt
8/74
Janet Nicholas
A snack I ordered for our watch party. Eclipse Chipse. [image0.jpeg]
J
9/74
Phyllis Frase-Charrette
Missy is ready but Gracie is unsure due to the cloud cover.
10/74
Jan McCleskey
Raider, 9 year old labrador retriever, trying on eclipse glasses incorrectly. He says, Don’t Peek!! Keep the glasses on kids!
11/74
Toni Gilmore
Ryder is ready to watch the Eclipse! – Toni Gilmore
Garland, TX
12/74
Danae Reynolds
Georgie Reynolds Arlington Texas The clouds opened and we had a perfect view and even had a moment of the
diamond ring effect!
13/74
Danae Reynolds
14/74
Makennah Ward
Fia waiting for the eclipse
15/74
Total Eclipse from Remington Point Ft. Worth, TX by Irene Phaup and Rene’ Nichols
16/74
Kevin Chao
Wanted to share the love from today…..Shots of the eclipse (from Austin pedestrian bridge as I was visiting my partner for the week, I am from Fort Worth)!
17/74
Rose Gaona-Jaworski
Roses 86 year old mother watching a total ecipse for the first time with her grandsons.
18/74
Leah Robbins
Mr. Biggen stuling in his eclipse gladses
19/74
Meta Jennings
Two year old River Jennings checking out the total eclipse!
20/74
Tony
Still partial eclipse visible by crescent shadows through trees. Lakewood neighborhood
21/74
Makayla Buck
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Eclipse photos
22/74
Mallory Watkins
My two month old, Max, watching the eclipse!
23/74
Dale Schmeltzle
Chumley with the eclipse
24/74
Denisse Alfaro Klahn
This is Titus ready for the total eclipse in Little Elm.
25/74
Dahlia Gomez
Hallie watching the Solar Eclipse in Fort Worth, TX
26/74
Brian Born
Enjoying the crescent leaf shadows under a tree at White Rock Lake
27/74
Cindi Dunham
Cindi Dunham Mike Dunham Zach Dunham enjoying the beautiful solar eclipse in Colleyville TX
28/74
Robbie Merritt
Driveway during partial Eclipse 2024
29/74
Stephanie Carter
Cochise and Luna watching the eclipse in southeast Arlington
30/74
Caitlin Lane
James, Grace & Evelyn Lane
McKinney, Texas
31/74
Natalie Godber
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] My dog and the solar eclipse
32/74
cristy dorothy
Fun eclipse pics! Thanks,
Cristy
33/74
Meredith Chastain
Zara and Zuri enjoying the eclipse.
34/74
Kristina
From Kristina in Mansfield Texas
35/74
Susan Jennings
Granddaughters age 3 and 6 wear their glasses and our newest grandson
celebrated his 6 week birthday with mom.
36/74
Susan Jennings
37/74
Rick Rembisz
My parents
38/74
Lucinda Salinas
Science in Action!
39/74
Glenda Morgan
Fabulous eclipse experience topped off with viewing recorded NBC Lone Star Eclipse show! Hoping to see 2044 eclipse😂
40/74
Nichole Wellman
My daughter Aubrey (10) ready for the solar eclipse to start in Royse City, TX.
41/74
Carolyn Cheatum
Our Australian Shepherd, Daisy, ready for the eclipse!
42/74
Pearlean Martin
Picture of me with my solar eclipse T-shirt ready to view the solar eclipse in McKinney!
43/74
LaToya Hillman
From LaToya Hillman at Jesus Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard in Dallas. Watching with my students. Yahoo Mail: Search, Organize, Conquer
44/74
Shelley Browne
Moby is ready for the eclipse!
45/74
Sunday Taft in relation to Harold Taft
Our princess getting ready for the eclipse
46/74
b smith
Brad Smith. Dallas.
47/74
Cindy Bryson
This photo was taken by Lila Stout, student at Mansfield High School during the total eclipse. Lots of big smiles
48/74
Cristina LaValley
Bailey
Burleson, Texas
Tim and Cristina LaValley (parents)
49/74
Debbie Hanks
Enjoying the eclipse
50/74
Mark Randall
From Phoenix and Raven Rimmer.
They used a colander to create multiple images of the eclipse.
51/74
Missy Vandable
“Wolfie” dog from Dallas during the Eclipse!
52/74
Cristie Carter-Stewart
HAPPY 18th Birthday JEREMY!!
53/74
Cristie Carter-Stewart
happy 18th ECLIPSE birthday Jeremy!!
54/74
Cholly McCoy
Watching the exlipse
55/74
Gregory
Viewing the Eclipse was a memorable experience. God is Amazing!
56/74
Beverly Thimas
He loved it!
57/74
Maria Perez
April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse over Texas was a once in a lifetime experience for not only our residents but for our staff as well! Our epic celebration was complete with Cosmic Brownies, Milky Ways, Sun Chips, crescent moon sandwiches and Star Crunch! All the solar eclipse themed goodies! 🌖
58/74
Maria Perez
59/74
Maria Perez
60/74
Sandi and Kris Price
2 – 6 year old toy poodles getting in on the action
61/74
Pat Furbacher
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] 2024 Eclipse/ Stephen & Patricia Furbacher
62/74
Maranda Williams
Gracie, an axis deer, was practicing solar eclipse safety by wearing her glasses.
63/74
Stacey Bryce
C.E.O. Chris Carrigan called for a company break for everyone to experience the Lone Star Eclipse today.
See the CEO of pNeo – manufacturer of products like Baby Shusher in the image attached (C.E.O. was laying on the concrete to watch the eclipse).
The other is a captured image of the local view of our eclipse and some of the employees enjoying the time to take in the view.
The employees love pNeo’s break opportunities that we get often but the Eclipse is one for the books.
64/74
Stacey Bryce
65/74
Chrissie DeCesare
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Eclipse Pets & Totality Photos
66/74
medellin.carol
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] FW:
67/74
Lance Quincy
Jeffery had to stay in the barn since his glasses didn’t fit his bull head.
68/74
Kelley Taylor
Here is our dog, Baylor!
69/74
Karen Pearson
We enjoyed the solar eclipse on our family ranch with our family! It was
amazing! Karen, Kristin and Kara had tshirts for the day! Presley had her
own tshirt! And Karen and Becky soaked up some sun beside the old oak trees
beside them! It was a wonderful day!
70/74
Karen Pearson
71/74
Karen Pearson
72/74
Cheryl Moore
Darkness in Plano caused solar pool balls to light up !
73/74
Cora
I’m Coralynn Cole, a student studying photojournalism at UNT. I got some
photos from the eclipse today that show the impact of the eclipse through
during and after photos.
74/74
Cora
