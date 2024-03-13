Dallas Zoo hosting solar eclipse viewing event, inviting public to witness animal reactions

As the April 8 total solar eclipse nears, one of Dallas’ top attractions is preparing for a unique experience.

The Dallas Zoo is hosting a viewing event allowing visitors to take in the eclipse and witness how animals may react to the celestial event.

Regular admission tickets are available online beginning this week.

The zoo will offer educational hands-on activities for children, including an ethogram to document observed animal behaviors.

There will be eclipse-themed foods and televisions across the park showing NASA’s live broadcast of the total solar eclipse.

Educators and zoologists will be on hand to help answer questions about the zoo’s over 2,000 animals.

“We have a lot of animals here at the Dallas Zoo that we really care about, so anything we can learn about them that we didn’t know before is really previous to us,” said Dr. Tina Cloutier Barbour, associate vice president of animal care and welfare at Dallas Zoo. “If we find out this particular species seems to not really like it, then we know the next time it happens in 20 years we will not have them on habitat that day because their welfare and mental health is a top priority for us.”

Little is known about the effects of a total solar eclipse on wild animals, even for these scientists.

“It’s a really cool opportunity to engage in some scientific exploration of animal behavior,” said Cloutier Barbour.

Her guess is that most animals will go about their day with little to no reaction.

“Elephants and chimpanzees are the most intelligent species that we have here at the Dallas Zoo, so if anyone’s keen to something being up, it would be them,” she said.

The zoo does expect some birds of prey like flamingos to become active.

Perhaps perceiving danger, flamingos tend to become protective and huddle around juveniles and chicks.

Cloutier Barbour say leaders will consider whether any animals need to be brought into their holding pens should they exhibit any negative reaction.

A question some may have is whether animals, especially primates, risk damage to their eyes should they look up during the eclipse.

“I think they might be giving them glasses and stuff like that,” said zoo visitor Luke Elder, 11.

“That’s a really good question,” said Cloutier Barbour.

However, she says it is unlikely primates will stare at the sun.

There is one reptile that is said to become ‘frisky’ during the celestial event.

“The tortoises are frisky year-round so I do not think we’re going to see much of a change,” she said with a smile.

There is no additional charge for eclipse activities at the Zoo on April 8. Regular admission prices are $22 for adults / $18 for youth and seniors. Children aged 2 and under are free. Parking is $12. As always, Dallas Zoo members get FREE admission and parking.

The Zoo is open regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8. The eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. and last until just after 3 p.m., with totality last from 1:40 to 1:44 p.m.

For more information, click here.