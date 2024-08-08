Texas women win gold and bronze in long jump at Paris Olympics

Texans Tara Davis-Woodhall won gold and Jasmine Moore won bronze for Team USA in the women's long jump at Paris Olympics on Thursday.

TARA DAVIS-WOODHALL WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S LONG JUMP

Watch Tara Davis-Woodhall win gold in the women's long jump.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's fourth jump was 7.10 meters securing the lead for the remainder of the competition. It's the first Olympic medal for Davis-Woodhall who grew up in Wylie and went to the University of Texas at Austin.

Davis-Woodhall came into Stade de France as a medal favorite and delivered.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo, the defending gold medalist, took silver with her best jump of 6.98 meters which came in the fifth round.

JASMINE MOORE WINS HISTORIC SECOND BRONZE MEDAL

Watch Jasmine Moore win bronze in the women's long jump.

Grand Prairie's Jasmine Moore's first jump of 6.96 meters earned her the bronze.

The Mansfield Lakeridge High School alum made history in Paris. She's the first American woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump in the same Games.

According to the USATF she's the first American woman to medal in both the long jump and triple jump with bronze in both.