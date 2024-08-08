2024 Paris Olympics

Texas women win gold and bronze in long jump at Paris Olympics

Jasmine Moore made history as the first American woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump in the same Olympic Games

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Texans Tara Davis-Woodhall won gold and Jasmine Moore won bronze for Team USA in the women's long jump at Paris Olympics on Thursday.

TARA DAVIS-WOODHALL WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S LONG JUMP

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Watch Tara Davis-Woodhall win gold in the women's long jump.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's fourth jump was 7.10 meters securing the lead for the remainder of the competition. It's the first Olympic medal for Davis-Woodhall who grew up in Wylie and went to the University of Texas at Austin.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Davis-Woodhall came into Stade de France as a medal favorite and delivered.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo, the defending gold medalist, took silver with her best jump of 6.98 meters which came in the fifth round.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Lyles wins 200m bronze 2 days after COVID diagnosis, US men take on Serbia in basketball semifinal

2024 Paris Olympics

Olympian Noah Lyles leaves track in wheelchair after COVID diagnosis. Here's what we know

JASMINE MOORE WINS HISTORIC SECOND BRONZE MEDAL

Watch Jasmine Moore win bronze in the women's long jump.

Grand Prairie's Jasmine Moore's first jump of 6.96 meters earned her the bronze.

The Mansfield Lakeridge High School alum made history in Paris. She's the first American woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump in the same Games.

According to the USATF she's the first American woman to medal in both the long jump and triple jump with bronze in both.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsGrand PrairieWylieTrack & Field
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us