Laura Harris in Paris: What we are watching July 28

There are several events we are watching Sunday with Texas connections.

Hezly Rivera (WOGA-Plano) will make her Olympic debut when Team USA competes in the women’s gymnastics qualifying round. Texans Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles will be there with Jade Carey and Suni Lee.

Biles will serve as anchor on balance beam, floor exercise and vault but she’ll go next-to-last for the U.S. on uneven bars. Get ready, because she submitted an original skill to the International Gymnastics Federation.

That happened at 4:40 a.m.CT, check out the live updates below or see it when it replays this afternoon and in Primetime. You can also watch it on Peacock.

We are also watch Emma Malaybuyo from Flower Mound, who is competing for Philippines. Also competing for another country is Luisa Blanco from Dallas, in the rotation for Colombia.

To the natatorium where Nic Fink, who moved to Dallas because his very pregnant wife, Melanie Margalis, is an assistant swim coach at SMU, had a strong showing Saturday finishing a strong second in the 100m breaststroke. He’ll go for gold in his only Olympic event. That’s happening at 2:44 p.m. CT.

Also Sunday, the heavy favorite for the men’s 400m individual medley is France's Leon Marchand, who crushed Michael Phelps’ last remaining individual world record at the 2023 World Championships. Carson Foster (University of Texas) isn’t expected to beat Marchand but is in a great position to earn his first-ever Olympic medal. That’s happening at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. CT.