From Plano to Paris: Hezly Rivera's family, celebrities show up to support Team USA

An incredible day for Team USA women’s gymnastics fans as they earned an automatic spot in the team final on Tuesday.

In the stands, are members of Hezly Rivera’s family. They traveled all the way from Plano to see the youngest member of Team USA realize her dream.

“We couldn’t be more excited. What a great accomplishment. Making the team is the main thing, but being the youngest out of all the athletes, that is something and you can’t take that away from her, ever,” Hezly’s dad, Henry Rivera said. “It means the world. It means the world to her so it means the world to us.”

He talked about the decision to move his family from New Jersey to Plano so that Hezly could train at WOGA-Plano.

“This was the outcome that we always envisioned, so for us, it’s only the beginning,” Rivera said.

Her dad also talked about how much Plano means to them and now they consider it home.

“She is from New Jersey and Plano. We definitely love Texas and we love Plano and that is our home now. I don’t see myself going back,” Rivera said.

Hezly’s mom said she spoke to her before the competition and gave her some simple advice.

“Just pray and tell her that she’s got this. We know she’s got this,” Heidy Ruiz said.

Celebrities also showed up to Bercy Arena in Paris to watch the team that so many are excited to see in these Olympics. Celebrities like retired NFL wide receiver, Larry Fitzgerald.

“The pressure, I just couldn’t imagine. Having to wait for so long [between Olympics]. I just feel so bad for them if they fall or don’t stick their landing. They have worked so many years to execute at this one time. It’s why we are all here. We know the magnitude and ramifications of succeeding are big and last a lifetime,” Fitzgerald said.

Olympic gold medalist Madison Kocian, former teammate of Simone Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympics, flew all the way to Paria, from Houston where she lives now, to see it for herself. She said it was even hard for her to get a ticket to the anticipated event.

“It’s crazy. Even the tickets have been sold out and everyone is showing up. I mean, Team USA women’s gymnastics is an incredible sport. The girls are just killing it out there. You could see all the people coming to support. They are just really excited to support,” Kocian said.

Kocian also trained at WOGA-Plano, where Rivera trains now and said it’s always cool to see someone, who came from where she did, make it to the world stage.

According to USA Gymnastics, this team is full of firsts. Four out of five members on the team are women of color, which makes this team the most diverse in history. This will also be the first time ever that two, Olympic all-around champions will go head to head in an all-around final and they are from the same country. Simone Biles and Suni Lee will be part of that history in the final.

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 9:20 a.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 8:00 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begin at 5:36 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 7:20 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5.

Individual gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC 5, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.