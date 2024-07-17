Dallas

Dallas woman plans to check Olympics off her ‘bucket list'

Kristin Kelley has always wanted to go to the Olympic Games. After Paris, she can say she's "been there, done that."

By Noelle Walker

Kristin Kelley is getting ready to go to Paris for the Olympic games, not as an athlete, but to cheer on the athletes.

"I am headed to Paris for the 2024 Olympics," Kelley said. "I am so excited! This is a 'bucket list' trip for me."

Kelley bought a plane ticket to travel solo to Paris. She also bought tickets to several Olympic events.

"So I've got beach volleyball tickets," Kelley said, pointing out the court is at the foot of the iconic Eiffel Tower. "I also get to...probably most excited about I get to watch Katie Ledecky swim. I have tickets for that, and then I have tennis tickets."

One of the swimming events Kelley bought tickets for got her in a lottery for a fan zone seat, where she'll stand poolside to cheer the athletes.

"I'm so excited to cheer on Team DFW and Team USA," Kelley said.

For Kelley, the Olympics is more than just a sporting event, it's a cultural exchange.

"Sports to me is the great equalizer because you can, of course, find common ground," Kelley said. "Just having the opportunity to stand in a different place and feel a little uncomfortable I think is a good thing because it gives us a chance to expand what we know, what we believe, what we see to be true."

Kelley also has tickets to the Olympics Opening Ceremony along the River Seine, as well as a tour of the Olympic Village.

