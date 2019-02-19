'Baaad' Sheep Gets Warning From Police

Police are warning people in a Denton County town to stay clear from a roaming sheep. (Published 2 hours ago)

A post on the Aubrey Police Department's Facebook page warns of the "ongoing 'baaaaaaaaad' behavior" by a sheep prowling around the town of Providence Village. It says officers "made contact and advised him he was trespassing."

"After speaking with him, a Criminal Trespass Warning was issued and he was sent on to greener pastures," the post read.

Police say it's best to stay away from the sheep and do not try to trap it.