'Baaad' Sheep Gets Warning From Police in Denton County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas Outdoors

Taking a journey through local outdoor adventures

'Baaad' Sheep Gets Warning From Police in Denton County

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    'Baaad' Sheep Gets Warning From Police

    Police are warning people in a Denton County town to stay clear from a roaming sheep. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Police are warning people in a Denton County town to stay clear from a roaming sheep.

    A post on the Aubrey Police Department's Facebook page warns of the "ongoing 'baaaaaaaaad' behavior" by a sheep prowling around the town of Providence Village. It says officers "made contact and advised him he was trespassing."

    "After speaking with him, a Criminal Trespass Warning was issued and he was sent on to greener pastures," the post read.

    Police say it's best to stay away from the sheep and do not try to trap it.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices