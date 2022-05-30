Woman Killed in Hit & Run: Fort Worth Police

The eastbound lanes of East Freeway in Fort Worth have reopened after police investigated a deadly hit and run Monday morning.

Fort Worth police say a woman was hit and killed just before 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Eastchase Parkway.

Police say a person later showed up at Arlington Memorial Hospital saying they were hurt from a car accident and needed help.

Investigators were able to determine that person was the driver involved in the hit and run. That person is being detained.

The highway reopened just before 6:30 a.m.