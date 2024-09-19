TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays after fatal crash on W Loop 820, fiery crash on I-35E

North Texas drivers are facing major traffic delays after two separate crashes on Thursday morning: a fatal crash on W Loop 820 in Fort Worth and a fiery crash on I-35E in Dallas.

According to Fort Worth police, West and Traffic units were dispatched to West Loop 820 South Freeway and White Settlement Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. regarding a crash.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a semi-truck that had collided with multiple other vehicles on the freeway.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and a passenger from the same vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, all other individuals involved were treated and released at the scene.

Police said all northbound lanes of West Loop 820 South Freeway will be shut down for several hours due to the accident.

Meanwhile, sheriff's deputies in Dallas responded to a fiery crash on northbound I-35E near Continental Avenue.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, three people have been transported to local hospitals after the major crash. Two of those individuals are in critical condition.

For several hours after the crash, all traffic had to exit at Continental Avenue, police said. The roadway has since reopened.

