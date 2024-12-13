53rd Dallas Marathon runs this weekend, expect road closures

The 2024 BMW Dallas Marathon benefiting the Dallas Scottish Rite for Children kicks off Friday, with events continuing through the weekend. Dozens of road closures are to be expected -- see the closing and reopening times below.

On Friday, the first race is the Friday Night Lights Mile. The event is a two-lap Grand Prix-style race around Dallas City Hall Plaza. The race offers eight different heats for seniors, kids, elite runners and costumed runners. The Friday Night Lights Mile runs from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

There is a full slate of races on Saturday with the new EIGHTK, 5k, 5k Team, 5k Walk, a 100M Dash and a kid's race. The events begin at 8 a.m. and run until 11 a.m.

8 a.m. – EIGHTK (NEW)

8:10 a.m. – 5K / 5K Team

8:15 a.m. - 5K Walk

10 a.m. – 100M Dash

11 a.m. – Oncor Kid's Race

On Sunday, runners will line up for the Shell Energy Relays (2 Person Half Marathon and 5 Person Marathon), Half Marathon Walk, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, and 50 K Ultra Marathon. Runners will be grouped into four corrals all starting between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

8 a.m. – Corral A

8:10 a.m. – Corral B

8:20 a.m. – Corral C

8:30 a.m. – Corral D (+ Walker Corral)

There will also be a Health & Fitness Expo at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Friday and Saturday. The expo runs Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Road closures to be expected downtown throughout the weekend

Parking

All Dallas Marathon events begin and end at Dallas City Hall Plaza at Marilla Street and S. Akard Street. City officials recommend people attending the festival to take DART and avoid parking delays.

Runners and spectators can get to both the start and finish line and throughout the run course via DART Rail.

From the North/Northeast, using the Red Line

From the North, using the Green Line

From Irving, using the Orange Line

From the South, using the Red, Blue, or Green Lines

Convention Center Station will get people near City Hall Plaza's start and finish lines. Trains can get spectators close to mile 7 (Mockingbird Station) and mile 14.5 (White Rock Station).

For key departure stations and times from Plano, Carrollton, and Irving, click here.