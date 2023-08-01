UNT

UNT ushers ‘new era,' renames football stadium to DATCU stadium

The University of North Texas partners with Denton Area Teachers Credit Unio -- the stadium name change is part of the agreement

By NBCDFW Staff

Apogee Stadium
Paul Jones, NBC 5 Sports

UNT's football stadium will now be DATCU stadium after a partnership was announced on Monday.

The Denton Area Teachers Credit Union and UNT entered a naming rights and campus agreement, according to a statement.

This includes the renaming of the almost 31,000-capacity stadium, previously known as Apogee Stadium. The partnership makes DATCU the official and exclusive financial institution of UNT Athletics and gives students and staff discounts on financial services, tickets, and merchandise.

DATCU was founded in 1936 on UNT's campus by two professors, according to a statement.

The university will host a DATCU day, honoring the naming of the stadium on Sept. 2 during UNT's game against UC Berkley.

This article tagged under:

UNTDenton CountyDenton
