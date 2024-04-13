fc dallas

Stefan Frei makes 300th regular season appearance for Sounders in tie with Dallas

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Stefan Frei made his 300th regular-season appearance for Seattle and recorded his second consecutive shutout as the Sounders played FC Dallas to a 0-0 tie Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Frei, who helped Seattle win two MLS Cups (2016, ’19), missed the first four games of the season due to a hamstring injury. He allowed three goals in his season debut, a 3-2 loss to previously-winless San Jose on March 23, but has give up just one goal in three games since.

Seattle (1-3-3) snapped a five-game winless streak — during which the Sounders scored just four goals — to open the season with a 5-0 win over Montreal at home last week.

Dallas (1-4-2), which played St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie last time out to end a four-game losing streak, is winless in six straight following a 2-1 win over San Jose in the season opener.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas.

This article tagged under:

fc dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us