Stefan Frei makes 300th regular season appearance for Sounders in tie with Dallas

Stefan Frei made his 300th regular-season appearance for Seattle and recorded his second consecutive shutout as the Sounders played FC Dallas to a 0-0 tie Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Frei, who helped Seattle win two MLS Cups (2016, ’19), missed the first four games of the season due to a hamstring injury. He allowed three goals in his season debut, a 3-2 loss to previously-winless San Jose on March 23, but has give up just one goal in three games since.

Seattle (1-3-3) snapped a five-game winless streak — during which the Sounders scored just four goals — to open the season with a 5-0 win over Montreal at home last week.

Dallas (1-4-2), which played St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie last time out to end a four-game losing streak, is winless in six straight following a 2-1 win over San Jose in the season opener.

Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas.