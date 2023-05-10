Stars Fan Photos 2023

NBC 5 viewers share their photos cheering on the Dallas Stars in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

1/15
Gene Palma
Three generations. As shown …left to right. Alex 35 & James 6mo, Gene 72 and Charlie 31.
2/15
Sarah Hibbits
Our Rottie Shelby says GO STARS!!
3/15
Tracy Griffith
Baby Easton from Little Elm sports his Dallas Stars cap at only 4 days old.
4/15
Karen Blackmon
Chief has had his lucky Stars bandana on for the first round and not taking it off!! Let’s go Stars!
5/15
Holly Pace
Thomas family enjoying our daughter Kentlie’s first Stars game.
6/15
Don Maulsby
The whole Maulsby family 3 generations
7/15
Delia Vasquez
Buddy is ready for the next round of the playoffs
8/15
Michelle Subia
Logan (age 3) at his first Stars game a few weeks ago.
9/15
Kathy States
Lyle Wilson and his son, Ben Wilson at the Stars game!
10/15
TIM REYNOLDS
This is our Hockey Team. We never miss a game on TV. We are all from The DFW Pug Rescue and adopted by Tim & Glynna Reynolds
11/15
Debbie Thomas
Gave Ron Capps a Dallas Stars jersey..
12/15
Lane Topletz
Isabella Topletz at the Stars game on 4/25 at the AAC (game 5 against the Wild). This is actually her second game ever, and the second time she’s gotten a puck! She’s a huge fan!
13/15
Rachel Brooks
Brooks Family & Chopper
14/15
Julie London
This is my grandson, Noah Joe, at his favourite place, the AAC watching the Dallas Stars! He’s also a big supporter of DFW Pug Rescue
15/15
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

