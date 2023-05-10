Stars Fan Photos 2023 Published May 10, 2023 • Updated on May 10, 2023 at 2:35 pm NBC 5 viewers share their photos cheering on the Dallas Stars in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. 15 photos 1/15 Gene Palma Three generations. As shown …left to right. Alex 35 & James 6mo, Gene 72 and Charlie 31. 2/15 Sarah Hibbits Our Rottie Shelby says GO STARS!! 3/15 Tracy Griffith Baby Easton from Little Elm sports his Dallas Stars cap at only 4 days old. 4/15 Karen Blackmon Chief has had his lucky Stars bandana on for the first round and not taking it off!! Let’s go Stars! 5/15 Holly Pace Thomas family enjoying our daughter Kentlie’s first Stars game. 6/15 Don Maulsby The whole Maulsby family 3 generations 7/15 Delia Vasquez Buddy is ready for the next round of the playoffs 8/15 Michelle Subia Logan (age 3) at his first Stars game a few weeks ago. 9/15 Kathy States Lyle Wilson and his son, Ben Wilson at the Stars game! 10/15 TIM REYNOLDS This is our Hockey Team. We never miss a game on TV. We are all from The DFW Pug Rescue and adopted by Tim & Glynna Reynolds 11/15 Debbie Thomas Gave Ron Capps a Dallas Stars jersey.. 12/15 Lane Topletz Isabella Topletz at the Stars game on 4/25 at the AAC (game 5 against the Wild). This is actually her second game ever, and the second time she’s gotten a puck! She’s a huge fan! 13/15 Rachel Brooks Brooks Family & Chopper 14/15 Julie London This is my grandson, Noah Joe, at his favourite place, the AAC watching the Dallas Stars! He’s also a big supporter of DFW Pug Rescue 15/15 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: Dallas StarsNHLisee@nbcdfw.comSTANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS More Photo Galleries Take a Look Inside the ‘Dolly! All Access' Pop-Up Store in Frisco The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures Your Hail Photos – April 28, 2023 Your Hail Photos – April 26, 2023