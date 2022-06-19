Report: Dallas Stars to Hire Peter DeBoer as Head Coach

The Dallas Stars will reportedly hire Peter DeBoer as their next head coach, according to a report by SportsNet.ca’s Elliotte Friedman.

DeBoer has previously coached four different NHL teams, with the Las Vegas Golden Knights being his most recent stop. DeBoer was fired in May after Las Vegas failed to make the playoffs. The Golden Knights were 98–50–12 in his three seasons there, with a loss to the Stars in the 2020 Conference Finals in his first year on the job.

To read more, visit our partners at The Dallas Morning News.