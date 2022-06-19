Dallas Stars

Report: Dallas Stars to Hire Peter DeBoer as Head Coach

By Scott Bell, Dallas Morning News

[CSNBY] DeBoer could rest some Sharks for finale; Couture downcast
Kevin Kurz

The Dallas Stars will reportedly hire Peter DeBoer as their next head coach, according to a report by SportsNet.ca’s Elliotte Friedman.

DeBoer has previously coached four different NHL teams, with the Las Vegas Golden Knights being his most recent stop. DeBoer was fired in May after Las Vegas failed to make the playoffs. The Golden Knights were 98–50–12 in his three seasons there, with a loss to the Stars in the 2020 Conference Finals in his first year on the job.

To read more, visit our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Dallas StarsDallasNews.com
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us