Altuve bows out, Semien named a starter for Tuesday's All-Star Game

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is now penciled in to start the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Semien will start in place of Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve, the fan-elected starter at second base for the AL but who has decided not to play in the Midsummer Classic to rest a sore hand.

The Twins's Willi Castro was added as the replacement on the AL roster for Altuve.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Here's more from the Texas Rangers on Semien's honor:

This will be the third time in as many All-Star appearances for Semien to start the Midsummer Classic at second base for the American League (2021 with Toronto, 2023-24 with Texas). He will become the first second baseman in Rangers history to start back-to-back All-Star Games, the first Texas player overall to accomplish that feat since 2011-12 (Adrián Beltré at third base, Josh Hamilton in left field). The Rangers did not have an All-Star Game starter for nine straight contests from 2013-19 and 2021-22 (no ASG in 2020).

Semien is joined on the A.L. All-Star team by right-handed pitcher Kirby Yates, as both Rangers were selected via player balloting. This marks the fifth consecutive All-Star Game (2019, 2021-22-23-24) for the Rangers to have multiple representatives on the A.L. roster. It is also the fifth straight year for the club to have at least one position player and one pitcher selected, matching the longest such span in Rangers history (also 5 straight, 2010-11-12-13-14).

In addition to Semien and Yates, the Rangers coaching staff will lead the A.L. club for Tuesday’s All-Star Game as the defending World Series and American League champions. Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy will become the first individual to manage an All-Star squad in his home park after winning a World Series in the previous year since the Yankees’ Joe McCarthy in 1939 at Yankee Stadium. Bochy previously managed the N.L. All-Star team on four occasions: 1999, 2011, 2013, and 2015.

The 94th Major League Baseball All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field, with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch and a national television broadcast on FOX. This will be the second All-Star Game ever hosted by the Rangers, as the 1995 Midsummer Classic was held at The Ballpark in Arlington.