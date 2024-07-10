Major League Baseball says Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García will participate in the Home Run Derby Monday night.

According to the Rangers, it'll mark the fourth straight year and the 14th time in the event's history that a Texas player will participate in the tournament.

Ready to put on a show for the home crowd. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/eeMRgOh1nP — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 10, 2024

Garcia, 31, was in the derby last year but was knocked out in the first round by Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena.

The outfielder is the second Texas Rangers player to make a second appearance in the derby. Alex Rodriguez made two appearances in 2001 and 2002. The team said he'll also have the distinction of being the only Rangers player to ever compete in a Home Run Derby hosted in Arlington. Texas had only hosted the All-Star Game once before, in 1995, and did not have a player in the lineup that year. That year’s event, the team said, "was won by Chicago-AL’s Frank Thomas, who out-slugged Cleveland’s Albert Belle 3-to-2 in the final round."

The Rangers said that including García last year, only 12 Texas players have ever participated in the Home Run Derby: Ruben Sierra (1989), Juan Gonzalez (1993), Iván Rodríguez (2000), Rodriguez (2001, 2002), Hank Blalock (2004), Mark Teixeira (2005), Josh Hamilton (2008), Nelson Cruz (2009), Prince Fielder (2015), Joey Gallo (2021), Corey Seager (2022), García (2023).

"The only players in club history to win a Home Run Derby are Ruben Sierra, who was co-champion of the 1989 event at Anaheim Stadium (also Cincinnati’s Eric Davis), and Juan Gonzalez, who won in 1993 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards," the team said in a statement. "Josh Hamilton finished in second place in 2008 despite hitting a total of 35 home runs in a memorable performance at Yankee Stadium. His 28 first-round home runs that year remain the most ever by a Ranger in a single round."

Since 2009, no Texas batter has advanced past the first round of a Home Run Derby. That year, Nelson Cruz was eliminated by Milwaukee’s Prince Fielder, 6-to-5, in the final round at Kauffman Stadium.

The Home Run Derby is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.