New mural in Fort Worth commissioned by MLB commemorates All-Star Week

If you drive up North Main Street in Fort Worth near the Stockyards, you'll get a glimpse of the city's newest mural done by hometown artist Juan Velazquez.

"So we're doing this mural for All-Star Week," Velazquez said. "I don't think I've come up with a name for it, but if I have to think of one on the spot, it's 'Dream Big'."

The mural was commissioned by Major League Baseball. It shows some big names from the Texas Rangers baseball team, like Pudge Rodriguez and Adolis Garcia. It also shows children from t-ball age through high school. The goal was to reflect the Hispanic heritage of the neighborhood.

"You know, when you see it and you connect with it, it's like it just gives you a sense of, that could be me," Velazquez said. "We also included female players in the mural because there has to be representation for everyone; not just race, but gender too."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Velazquez said MLB found him because of another mural he painted in Arlington that got a lot of buzz, showing the infamous right hook felt around the world.

"It trended so much on social media," Velazquez said. "I take credit for them winning the World Series 'cause I feel like if I did not paint that mural, they would not have won," he joked.

Velazquez said he hopes those who walk by his new mural, particularly children who live in the neighborhood, see themselves in the art.

"To motivate them. To make them feel if they can see it they can dream it," Velazquez said. "Dream big and reach for the stars!"