Analyzing the 14 NFL playoff starting quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes stand out

The postseason field is set, which means we officially know which quarterbacks will play on the big stage.

Quarterbacks, unlike almost any other position, are largely judged based on their playoff success. Players like Joe Flacco and Nick Foles became legends in Baltimore and Philadelphia, respectively, after improbable Super Bowl runs -- even after mixed regular season success.

On the other side, some quarterbacks are remembered for having never won it all despite their regular season accolades.

So, which players have a chance to make a name for themselves over the next month? Here's how the 14 playoff starting quarterbacks stack up and what to know about each one (sorted by seed and conference):

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Career playoff record and stats: 4 starts, 1-3 record, 3 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 68.3 passer rating, 1 rushing touchdown

2023 regular season stats: 16 starts, 3,678 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 102.7 passer rating, 821 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

2023 contract earnings: $80 million (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: Jackson is favored to win his second MVP award after leading the Ravens to the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Louisville product now has to perform in the postseason, where he's yet to reach the mountaintop.

Josh Allen, Bills

Career playoff record and stats: 8 starts, 4-4 record, 17 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 99.6 passer rating, 2 rushing touchdowns

2023 regular season stats: 17 starts, 4,306 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 92.2 passer rating, 524 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns

2023 contract earnings: $28 million (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: After falling to 6-6, the Bills went 5-0 after their bye week to clinch a fourth straight division title. Allen, while mistake-prone (22 turnovers in 17 games), is still among the NFL's most prolific quarterbacks when he's rolling.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Career playoff record and stats: 14 starts, 11-3 record, 35 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 107.4 passer rating, 5 rushing touchdowns, 2 Super Bowl wins

2023 regular season stats: 16 starts, 4,183 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 92.6 passer rating, 389 rushing yards

2023 contract earnings: $59.35 million (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: Mahomes is the most trustworthy postseason QB in the NFL with Tom Brady now retired. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is coming off a down season by his standards, but he always elevates his game in the playoffs.

C.J. Stroud, Texans

Career playoff record and stats: This will be Stroud's postseason debut.

2023 regular season stats: 15 starts, 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 100.8 passer rating, 167 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

2023 contract earnings: $24,134,903 (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: The rookie QB capped off a masterful season with a Week 18 win over the Colts to clinch the Texans' first postseason berth in four years. The next day, Houston sealed the AFC South to give Stroud his first home playoff game.

Joe Flacco, Browns

Career playoff record and stats: 15 starts, 10-5 record, 25 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 88.6 passer rating, 1 rushing touchdown, 1 Super Bowl win

2023 regular season stats: 5 starts, 1,616 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 90.2 passer rating

2023 contract earnings: $800,000 (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: The 38-year-old Flacco's career seemed to be over before signing with the injury-riddled Browns in November. The former Super Bowl MVP took over as starter in Week 13 and went 4-1 to lock up the No. 5 seed.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Career playoff record and stats: This will be Tagovailoa's postseason debut.

2023 regular season stats: 17 starts, 4,624 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 101.2 passer rating

2023 contract earnings: $4,738,469 (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards, but his lasting memory of the regular season was a two-interception performance in Week 18 with the AFC East on the line. Now, he has to square off against Mahomes in his playoff debut.

Mason Rudolph, Steelers

Career playoff record and stats: This will be Rudolph's postseason debut.

2023 regular season stats: 3 starts, 719 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 118.0 passer rating

2023 contract earnings: $1.08 million (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: In six seasons as the Steelers' backup, Rudolph has never had an opportunity like this. He went 3-0 to close the season to nab the final wild card spot after replacing Mitch Trubisky. Even with Kenny Pickett potentially healthy enough to return from injury, all signs point to Rudolph as the Steelers' playoff starter.

Brock Purdy, 49ers

Career playoff record and stats: 3 starts, 2-1 record, 3 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 109.8 passer rating, 1 rushing touchdown

2023 regular season stats: 16 starts, 4,280 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 113.0 passer rating, 144 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

2023 contract earnings: $870,000 (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: Purdy was rolling through the postseason as a rookie last year before getting injured in the NFC title game. Now he's back with a full season of experience while leading the NFC's top seed.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Career playoff record and stats: 6 starts, 2-4 record, 11 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 92.3 passer rating, 4 rushing touchdowns

2023 regular season stats: 17 starts, 4,516 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 105.9 passer rating, 242 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

2023 contract earnings: $31 million (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: The last two seasons ended in heartbreaking playoff losses for Prescott and the Cowboys. But this regular season was arguably his most productive since being drafted out of Mississippi State, so expectations are again high for the NFC's No. 2 seed.

Jared Goff, Lions

Career playoff record and stats: 5 starts, 2-3 record, 4 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 79.9 passer rating, 1 Super Bowl appearance

2023 regular season stats: 17 starts, 4,575 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 97.9 passer rating, 21 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

2023 contract earnings: $25.975 million (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: Goff has plenty of postseason experience, but this is his first trip since 2020 with the Rams. He helped bring the Rams to the Super Bowl five years ago before struggling in the big game -- and now he'll face off against his former team in his first playoff start with Detroit.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Career playoff record and stats: 2 starts, 1-1 record, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 94.0 passer rating

2023 regular season stats: 17 starts, 4,044 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 94.6 passer rating, 163 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

2023 contract earnings: $4 million (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: Mayfield's career was on life support in 2022 before his bounce-back season with the Bucs. The former No. 1 pick struggled down the stretch, but he had his best statistical season to help Tampa Bay claim the NFC South title for a third straight year.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Career playoff record and stats: 4 starts, 2-2 record, 4 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 84.7 passer rating, 5 rushing touchdowns, 1 Super Bowl appearance

2023 regular season stats: 17 starts, 3,858 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 89.1 passer rating, 605 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns

2023 contract earnings: $24.304 million (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: Hurts has made the postseason in all three years as a starter. The last time he was there, the Eagles came up short in the Super Bowl despite a dominant performance by Hurts (374 total yards, four total touchdowns). His only career road playoff game was two years ago in a loss to Tampa Bay, where the Eagles will again play in the wild card.

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Career playoff record and stats: 7 starts, 4-3 record, 13 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 99.0 passer rating, 3 rushing touchdowns, 1 Super Bowl win

2023 regular season stats: 15 starts, 3,965 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 92.5 passer rating

2023 contract earnings: $27.5 million (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: Stafford was 0-3 in the postseason with the Lions before a 4-0 run to the Super Bowl two years ago with the Rams. Despite having lowered expectations this time around, Stafford alone makes Los Angeles dangerous -- especially against an inexperienced playoff team like Detroit, Stafford's old home.

Jordan Love, Packers

Career playoff record and stats: This will be Love's postseason debut.

2023 regular season stats: 17 starts, 4,159 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 96.1 passer rating, 247 passing yards, 4 interceptions

2023 contract earnings: $9,798,655 (per Spotrac)

Breakdown: Love played his best ball down the stretch in his first season as a starter. The Utah State product had nine touchdowns and no interceptions over Green Bay's last four games, and he'll look to carry that momentum in Dallas for an iconic playoff matchup on Sunday.