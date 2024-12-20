SMU

Everything to know about Penn State, SMU's CFP opponent: Stats, history, more

The two-time consensus national champions haven't played for a title in three decades but the Nittany Lions still boast an impressive resume that includes 53 bowl game appearances and the seventh-most wins among DI football programs.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 106,572-seat Beaver Stadium, aka "Happy Valley," awaits the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff on Saturday.

The host venue, the second largest venue in the Western Hemisphere, is as notorious as any in the landscape of college football — home to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

A proud, tradition-rich football program, the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993 after years of success as a college football independent.

They've earned conference championship four times over the last three decades since, but still are awaiting a return the top of the college football national champions.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's more to know about the two-time national champions ahead of Saturday's playoff game against SMU:

Who is Penn State's quarterback this season?

Drew Allar, 20, is the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback.

In 2024, Allar threw for 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a career-best 161.2 passer rating while leading Penn State to an overall record of 11-2. (the same record as the Mustangs).

Everything you need to know about the College Football Playoff

The expanded, 12-team event begins this weekend on four college campuses across the country. Over the next month, 11 games will be played to determine the national champion.

College Football Playoff Dec 18

Does the CFP reseed teams? How the quarterfinal matchups will be set

College Football Playoff Dec 18

‘Better than going to Disney World': Fans revel in CFP debuts at campus sites

College Football Playoff Dec 16

How to watch Penn State vs. SMU in the College Football Playoff

Perhaps more impressive was Allar's sophomore campaign where he threw for 25 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

He projects to be a first-round quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Who did Penn State beat in 2024?

The Nittany Lions best wins this season came during consecutive road contests at USC and Wisconsin. The team's one win over a ranked opponent came in late September when Penn State beat then No. 19-ranked Illinois at home, 21-7.

Who did Penn State lose to this year?

A Nittany Lion critic would be quick to point out the team lost its two hardest games — at home against Ohio State on Nov. 2 and vs. Oregon in the Big 10 championship game earlier this month.

What is Penn State's path to the national championship?

The Nittany Lions got the proverbial "dream draw" this year with home game against the last team in the field, plus a potential quarterfinal matchup against the Mountain West champion (see: No. 3-seeded Boise State).

If James Franklin's squad collects wins against each SMU and Boise State, then they will be looking at the national semifinals against either Georgia or the first-round contest between Indiana and Notre Dame being played Friday night.

The 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is coming to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

How to watch SMU vs. Penn State in the College Football Playoff

TNT will broadcast the game from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Kick-off is 11 a.m. CT.

SMU-Penn State prediction

The Mustangs hang around and make this interesting, reaffirming the committee's decision to have them as the last team in the field.

Despite the kind sentiments to head coach Rhett Lashlee and his squad, the road test proves too much in this first-round contest.

The pick: Penn State 31, SMU 24

This article tagged under:

SMUCollege Football Playoff
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us