Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson picked back-to-back in 2023 NBA Draft

Amen Thompson was born one minute before his twin brother Ausar.

And on Thursday night, Amen was drafted one pick before Ausar.

Twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, both of whom are 20-year-old guards, were picked back-to-back in the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Amen heard his name called first by the Houston Rockets at the fourth overall selection.

We got our guy! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5mFVQUB6vw — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 23, 2023

The Detroit Pistons then went with Ausar at No. 5 minutes later.

The Detroit Pistons select Ausar Thompson at No. 5 overall!#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/u5miuE1gT9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 23, 2023

Amen and Ausar became the first set of brothers to ever be drafted in the top five of the same NBA draft.

Amen and Ausar Thompson make history ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VTf1rsFdWB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2023

The Thompson twins are Oakland, California, natives but attended high school at Pine Crest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They opted not to go the traditional college route and instead played two seasons with Overtime Elite, which is a professional basketball league based in Atlanta for young basketball prospects.

Amen, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 209 pounds, averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 56.6% from the field, 25% from 3 and 65.6% from the free throw line.

Ausar, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 215 pounds, averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field, 29.8% from 3 and 66.2% from the free throw line.