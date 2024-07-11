Who has won the most Home Run Derby titles? Records to know entering 2024 Derby

Pete Alonso is coming back for the Home Run Derby crown.

The New York Mets All-Star first baseman is among the eight sluggers who will compete in the 2024 Derby on Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Alonso is no stranger to the All-Star event. He made his Derby debut in 2019 and beat out Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the title. After the 2020 competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alonso took down former Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini in the 2021 Derby final to successfully defend his crown.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Alonso's title run came to an end in 2022 when he was eliminated in the semifinals by Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez. He was back in the event last year, but Rodríguez knocked him out once again, this time in the opening round.

As Alonso records his fifth straight Derby appearance in 2024, he'll be making another run at history:

Who has won the most Home Run Derby titles?

The 29-year-old Alonso is one Home Run Derby victory away from tying Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.'s all-time record. The Kid was a three-time Derby champion, winning in 1994, 1998 and 1999 for the most titles in event history.

Alonso is one of three two-time Derby winners along with Prince Fielder (2009, 2012) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013, 2014).

Who has made the most Home Run Derby appearances?

Griffey Jr. owns the record for total appearances as well with eight. Along with his three title-winning years, Griffey Jr. also competed in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1997 and 2000.

What's the record for most home runs in one Home Run Derby round?

When Rodríguez bounced Alonso from last year's Derby, he did so in record-setting fashion. The then-22-year-old hit 41 opening-round homers in front of his home crowd at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, setting a Derby record for dingers in a single round.

The previous record was held by Guerrero Jr., who had a 40-homer round in 2019 when he became the youngest Derby participant ever at 20 years and 114 days old.

What's the record most for home runs in a Home Run Derby?

Guerrero Jr., however, is still the owner of another notable Derby record. His 91-homer performance in 2019 set a record for the most home runs in a single Derby.

But the historic showing didn't result in a victory as Guerrero Jr. lost to Alonso in the final.

What's the longest home run ever in the Home Run Derby?

Juan Soto smashed a 520-foot home run in the 2019 Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver, marking the longest Derby dinger in the Statcast era (since 2016).

When was the first Home Run Derby and who won it?

The inaugural Home Run Derby took place in 1985 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis. Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dave Parker emerged victorious from the 10-slugger field.

List of Home Run Derby winners by year

Here's a full look at every Home Run Derby winner:

2023: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2022: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

2021: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

2018: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

2017: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

2016: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

2015: Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds

2014: Yoenis Céspedes, Oakland Athletics

2013: Yoenis Céspedes, Oakland Athletics

2012: Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers

2011: Robinson Cano, New York Yankees

2010: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

2009: Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers

2008: Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins

2007: Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angels

2006: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies

2005: Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies

2004: Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles

2003: Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels

2002: Jason Giambi, New York Yankees

2001: Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks

2000: Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs

1999: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1998: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1997: Tino Martinez, New York Yankees

1996: Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants

1995: Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1994: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1993: Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

1992: Mark McGuire, Oakland Athletics

1991: Cal Ripken, Baltimore Orioles

1990: Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs

1989: Ruben Sierra, Texas Rangers

1988 Canceled due to rain

1987: Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs

1986: Tie between Darryl Strawberry (New York Mets) and Wally Joyner (California Angels)

1985: Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds

Check out the full roster of players participating in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.