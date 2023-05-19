Mayors of Dallas, Las Vegas Wager Over Western Conference Finals

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has struck up a friendly wager with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Johnson is putting up a Stetson hat from Wild Bill's Western Store while Goodman is putting a piece of Las Vegas history on the line, one of the original 89 lights that illuminated the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign.

Johnson sought out the wager with a post on Twitter Thursday night. Goodman accepted the bet, warning Johnson he should never bet against Vegas.

"I love a friendly competition and appreciate Mayor Goodman's willingness to participate," Johnson said. "The Dallas Stars have had an incredible season. I know I speak for all of Dallas when I say we are ready to cheer on our team as they vie for the right to play for the Stanley Cup, and I am eager to display in my office at Dallas City Hall one of the original lights from the famous 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada' sign."

Wild Bill's Western Store is sponsoring the wager for Dallas and will provide the hat should the Stars fail to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

"I love the City of Dallas, and I am excited to see our Las Vegas Golden Knights take on the Stars in the Western Conference Finals," Mayor Goodman said. "I have always loved horse riding and cannot wait to wear my new cowboy hat after the Knights win."

The Dallas Stars are headed to Las Vegas for games one and two on Friday and Sunday nights. Games 3 and 4 are back in Dallas next week.