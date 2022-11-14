Latricia Trammell is the new head coach of the Dallas Wings, the team announced.

Trammell joins the Wings after spending the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, primarily overseeing defense. Prior to her time in LA, Trammell spent one season as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Stars in 2017.

“We are pleased to welcome Latricia Trammell as the head coach of the Dallas Wings. Coach Trammell has proven to be a winner at every level of basketball she has coached, including the WNBA,” Greg Bibb, President & CEO stated in a press release. “I have long admired the approach Latricia takes with coaching, which includes exhaustive preparation, an emphasis on communication and relationships, and a continual desire to learn and grow her craft. I’m excited to watch Latricia lead our talented roster as we continue our on-court growth in pursuit of a WNBA Championship.”

Trammell also won back-back- NAIA National Championships in 2014 and 2015 as head coach of the Oklahoma City University’s basketball team.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Dallas Wings and I am honored and excited to lead this talented roster,” Trammell said. “I’d like to thank Greg Bibb and Bill Cameron for their belief in me. The investment by this ownership group in the success of the Wings, both on and off the court, is incredibly impressive. I believe my coaching experiences at every level have prepared me for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work on behalf of this team, these loyal fans and the entire North Texas community.”

In September, former Wings coach Vickie Johnson left the team after two years as head coach.