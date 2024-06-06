Mavs season-ticket holder for more than 20 years painted team murals in Taco Joints

Game one of the NBA Finals is Thursday night, and for the third time in franchise history, the Dallas Mavericks are in it.

They play the Boston Celtics in Boston and one fan in Dallas won’t miss a play.

Mario Tiambeng is a general manager for The Taco Joint. He’s also the artist behind Dallas Mavericks murals at several locations.

“In the 90's when the Cowboys were winning Super Bowls and the Mavericks were really bad, I cheered them on because I like the underdog,” said Tiambeng.

An underdog he's been loyal to ever since. Tiambeng has been a Mavs season ticket holder since 2001 when the team moved to the newly-opened American Airlines Center.

He felt the agony of defeat in 2006 when Dallas held a 2-0 series lead over the Miami Heat.

“I was there in 2006 when I thought they were going to win it all. Then they didn't and got my heart torn out,” said Tiambeng.

He also experienced the joy of victory five years later, when the Mavs beat the Heat to win the 2011 championship.

“It was like the most magical thing in the world,” said Tiambeng.

From a parking spot outside the AAC, to his t-shirt and socks, Tiambeng is about as superstitious as they come when he goes to games.

He says he hasn't missed a home game this season and isn't about to start now.

When asked how bad he wants the Mavs to win it all again he said, "Bad, yeah, it’ll make me very happy."